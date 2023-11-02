Canon Unveils World’s First 24-105mm f/2.8 Lens and It Can Power Zoom

Compared to the Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8 L IS USM lens, adding the extra 35mm at the long end adds nearly a pound, or 430g. The RF 24-105mm f/2.8 lens is also almost three inches (73.3mm) longer. Both f/2.8 zoom lenses sport an 82mm front filter thread.

That said, innovation rarely comes cheap, and there are a lot of exciting aspects of the RF 24-105mm f/2.8 lens. It includes two Canon Nano USM focus motors, promising extraordinarily swift and accurate autofocus performance. The lens incorporates a floating optical system to help ensure consistent performance while maintaining a constant lens length, which is essential when using it as a video lens in a rig.

The RF 24-105mm f/2.8 also includes optical image stabilization. It is rated for 5.5 stops of optical shake correction, although when used with a Canon camera with in-body image stabilization, coordinated IS delivers eight stops of stabilization.

The 24-105mm f/2.8 includes a lot of glass. It features 23 lens elements across 18 groups and incorporates four ultra-low dispersion elements and three aspheric elements. It has Canon’s Super Spectra Coating (SSC), Air Sphere Coating (ASC), and Fluorine coating.The Canon RF 24-105mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z is also the first Canon RF lens to offer Power Zoom functionality. However, this will require using Canon’s new Power Zoom Adapter (PZA), which attaches directly to the side of the 24-105mm f/2.

United States Headlines Read more: PETAPIXEL »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BLEEDINGCOOL: Deadpool 3: Shawn Levy Confirms 'Logan Is Canon, We Love Logan'Deadpool 3 is certainly going to be something, and that is probably being rather generous about the entire thing. It looks like it'll be the Deadpool version of Multiverse of Madness, and it really depends on whether or not you think that sounds like a good idea or not.

Source: bleedingcool | Read more ⮕

SCIENCEALERT: Three Doomed Worlds Around a Nearby Star Shed Light on Earth's Own DestinyThe Best in Science News and Amazing Breakthroughs

Source: ScienceAlert | Read more ⮕

COINTELEGRAPH: Truth memes: Worlds leading AI meme artist „Snicklink“ launches NFT collectionIf you’re a celebrity and you haven’t yet been „snicklinked“, you’re one of a rare kind.

Source: Cointelegraph | Read more ⮕

SCREENRANT: The Last Jedi's Force Ghost Yoda Changed Star Wars Canon - & Set Up A Massive TwistFrank Oz returned to puppeteer Yoda in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and his appearance changed what we knew about how long Force ghosts last.

Source: screenrant | Read more ⮕

PETAPIXEL: Canon EOS D30 Retro Review: The DSLR That Changed EverythingIn his newest 'Retro Review,' camera expert and vintage tech enthusiast Gordon Laing looks at Canon's D30, a landmark DSLR.

Source: petapixel | Read more ⮕

SCREENRANT: X-Men Makes a Wild Fan Theory Canon - [SPOILER]'s Hotness Just Saved His LifeUncanny Spider-Man 2 sees Silver Sable question if Nightcrawler has a secret mutant pheromone ability, something fans may have theorized in the past.

Source: screenrant | Read more ⮕