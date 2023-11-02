Canon Announces Ultra-Wide RF-S 10-18mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM Lens

Canon has been recently increasing its RF-S lens options, expanding the choices for EOS R system APS-C photographers. This is especially important given that Canon recentlyThe RF-S 10-18mm zoom, which offers a 35mm equivalent focal length of 16-29mm on Canon APS-C mirrorless cameras, is only the fourth RF-S lens, joining the

Canon says the ultra-wide focal length range is ideal for vlogging and other selfie-type video content creation. As for photography, the lens should work well for landscapes and travel photography. Despite sharing a focal length range with the older EF-S 10-18mm zoom lens, (https://www.adorama.com/ca1018.html) the new RF-S 10-18mm lens has an entirely distinct optical design. The lens has a dozen elements, including two UD lenses and an aspheric lens.

The RF-S 10-18mm lens is a compact and lightweight zoom lens. It weighs 0.33 pounds (150 grams) and is 1.8 inches (44.9 millimeters) long when retracted. The zoom ring must be rotated from its retracted position to 10mm, which Canon says is smoother than its other retracted lens designs.

In comparison, the Canon EF-S 10-18mm f/4.5-5.6 IS STM lens has a slightly faster maximum aperture at its long end, weighs 0.53 pounds (240g), and is 2.8 inches (72mm) long. The EF-S lens also has a 67mm front filter thread, while the new RF-S 10-18mm lens sports a 49mm thread.

The lens has image stabilization (IS), rated for four stops of stabilization when used alone and up to six stops with coordinated IS, meaning that the lens’ IS system works alongside a camera body’s image stabilization. It can also be used with Movie Digital IS for handheld video shooting.

