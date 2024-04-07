Canned Salmon Used to Study Marine Ecosystem Changes

Using canned salmon , scientists studied anisakid roundworms to assess changes in Alaskan marine ecosystems over four decades, revealing insights into ecological health and the impact of environmental legislation .

What four decades of canned salmon reveal about marine food websAlaskan waters are a critical fishery for salmon. Complex marine food webs underlie and sustain this fishery, and scientists want to know how climate change is reshaping them. But finding samples from the past isn't easy.

