Cannabis Use Increases in Every Age Group in the US

The use of cannabis has increased in every age group in the United States, including those older than age 65, according to data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. The survey tracks drug use and behavioral health in US citizens aged 12 and up, and it revealed that past-year marijuana use among anyone over age 12 rose from 53.1 million in 2021 to 61.9 million in 2022, a 16.5% increase.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration ( SAMHSA ), which administers the survey, has also started tracking vaping of nicotine and marijuana and has made changes to how it measures substance use and mental health treatment





