Canelo Álvarez says fighting Terence Crawford next isn't 'in the plan'

Canelo Álvarez proves he still has what it takes to be undisputed super middleweight champion in a dominant and unanimous win over Jermell Charlo.Álvarez hasn’t fought as a middleweight since defeating Gennady Golovkin in September 2018. Crawford has never fought in that heavy of a division.

The other notable option for Álvarez’s next opponent is David Benavidez, the WBC’s mandatory challenger at super middleweight. Benavidez, 26, called out Álvarez after defeating Caleb Plant in March to improve to 27-0. Álvarez has two fights remaining on a three-fight contract he signed with Premier Boxing Champions in June.

“Whoever,” Álvarez said when asked if he will fight Benavidez next. “I don’t care.”A more confident Álvarez emerged from his win Saturday after three unsatisfactory performances, a stretch that began with a loss to Dmitry Bivol in his second career light heavyweight (175 pounds) bout. He then wasn’t impressive in wins over Golovkin and John Ryder.

Following his win Saturday, Álvarez emphasized that the difference in performance against Charlo from his previous three fights stemmed from having surgery to repair his left hand nearly a year ago.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford would be a mega-fight, but does it make sense?LAS VEGAS — It's almost getting greedy to ask — beg, perhaps — for Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford to fight each other after boxing's already had such a great year.

Following his win Saturday, Álvarez emphasized that the difference in performance against Charlo from his previous three fights stemmed from having surgery to repair his left hand nearly a year ago. He declared he was “back” after his most impressive showing since stopping Caleb Plant to become the undisputed champion in November 2021.

Canelo Álvarez lands a left hook to Jermell Charlo’s body Saturday night.He proved too overpowering for Charlo, who climbed two weight classes to cash the biggest check of his career. Álvarez dominated from start to finish and knocked Charlo down with an overhand right in the seventh round. His strength was too much for Charlo. He was never in danger.

Álvarez’s next opponent will almost certainly be a step up in competition. Whether it’s Crawford, Benavidez or someone else remains to be seen.