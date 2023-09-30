Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo LIVE STREAM (9/30/23): Watch boxing online

Canelo Alvarez faces Jermell Charlo in a professional boxing fight on Saturday, September 30, 2023 (9/30/23) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. LAS VEGAS (AP) — It didn’t take long for Saul “Canelo” Alvarez to consider Las Vegas his second home.
He came here to fight Jose Cotto on May 10, 2010, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, and right away Alvarez felt the support from his Mexican compatriots.
Alvarez won that fight by technical knockout in the second round, the first of many trips to Las Vegas. He is back again, this time as the unified super middleweight champion preparing to face junior middleweight champ Jermell Charlo on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.“I think it’s the capital of boxing,” Alvarez said of Las Vegas. “I just feel (it’s) like coming home because a lot of Mexicans go there and support me. So that’s why I like fighting in Vegas, and there’s a lot of history there.”
The 33-year-old Alvarez has been a big part of that history, whether it's beating Gennadiy Golovkin twice with another fight ending in a split draw, or defeating Shane Mosley, Daniel Jacobs or Sergey Kovalev. His favorite memory is of the one-sided unanimous decision over Miguel Cotto in November 2015.
Canelo Alvarez, Jermell Charlo make identical weight before intense faceoffCanelo Alvarez vs. Jemerll Charlo, one of the biggest boxing matches of the year, takes place Saturday in Las Vegas.