Canelo Alvarez scores unanimous decision win over Jermell Charlo

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, the unified super middleweight champion, thoroughly dominated Jermell Charlo on Saturday night, winning by unanimous decision. Alvarez won by scores of 119-108, 118-109 and 118-109. Charlo, the unified junior middleweight champ, moved up two weight classes to take on Alvarez.

Even though Charlo (35-2-1) was the one moving up two weight classes, he is 4 inches taller than the 5-foot-8 Alvarez and with a 2 1/2-inch reach advantage. That didn’t matter.

There had been some recent talk that Alvarez (60-2-2) had slipped, but he looked like the Canelo of old in this fight. Entering this fight, he lost by unanimous decision to Dmitry Bivol in May 2022, won by unanimous decision a year ago over past-his-prime Gennady Golovkin and then easily beat John Ryder in May on the scorecards.

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez delivers a left hook to Jermell Charlo during his victory.But now Alvarez, who is from Mexico, can look toward the future. WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has declared David Benavidez will be his mandatory challenger for the super middleweight belt. headtopics.com

But Alvarez has not committed to facing Benavidez, a 26-year-old who is 27-0 with all but four wins by knockout.

