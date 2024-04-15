Candy Spelling Supports Daughter Tori Through Divorce

'She really needed ,' Candy, 78, told People on Sunday, April 14, while discussing Tori’s divorce from Dean McDermott after 18 years of marriage. She went on to say that it meant “a lot” to be there for Tori.

Tori filed for divorce from McDermott on March 29, months after he announced their separation in a June 2023 Instagram post that has since been deleted. After the filing went public, Tori recorded the first episode of her “Misspelling” podcast — released on April 1 — in which she called McDermott to tell him about the split news.

After it appeared McDermott was worried about how he would be perceived once the news broke, Tori stated that she feels “like I deserve to file first then” because of what he’s done during their marriage. In November 2023, McDermott spoke to the Daily Mail about the ins and outs of their marriage, revealing that he inflicted “a lot of pain” during their relationship.

