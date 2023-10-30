Candy corn is polarizing. Here’s how the candy’s make is trying to keep it relevant

Even though candy corn season mostly runs through Halloween, it doesn’t really work for trick or treating — nobody wants to dip their hand into a basket of fun-size candy bars and come up with loose candy kernels. Instead, candy corn is more often used in baked goods and in candy dishes to decorate for fall, said Duffy. Fans “may also just eat it straight out of the bag, quite frankly,” she added.

In 2020, Brach’s launched the so-called Turkey Dinner candy corn — a bag filled with candy corn in different flavors, some more appetizing than others. One year there was apple pie and cranberry sauce, but also green beans and roasted turkey. Customers were skeptical and, in 2021, a negative review went viral.. “Wrong on every level.” The stuffing flavored candy corn, she wrote, “tastes like hate and sage.” Still, Martin ultimately recommended that “everyone should get a bag.

This year, the brand launched a line of Fall Festival candy corn, with new flavors including kettle corn, caramel apple, cotton candy and others. In addition to experimenting with new flavors, Brach’s has been looking at other ways to raise its product’s profile. Last year, singer Michelle Williams teamed up with the brand onabout the candy called “Candy Corn Love.” And this year, the brand announced a candy corn club, saying it would select 100 members to receive free boxes of candy corn throughout the year, with merchandise and new products. headtopics.com

And because candy corn is so controversial, it often comes up in conversation, even among celebrities. Professional football players and brothers Travis and Jason Kelce recently debated the topic on their podcast, “New Heights With Jason and Travis Kelce,” Duffy noted.Those types of mentions put “the product top of mind to consumers,” said Duffy. “It reminds them that it’s available now.”How big is Bay Area boom in India-born residents? Together, they'd rank as the region's fourth-largest cityBaby Phoenix died of a fentanyl overdose in San Jose.

