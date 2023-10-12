Candy Cane Lane Teaser Trailer: Eddie Murphy Wishes for the Best Christmas Ever

The video features Murphy’s Chris, the father of competitive family who’s determined to do whatever it takes to win the annual Christmas home decoration contest. However, a deal with an elf will derail his holiday plans after some of the Christmas decorations suddenly come to life.

It is produced by Murphy as part of his three-picture and first-look film deal with Amazon Studios, along with Brian Grazer, Karen Lunder, and Charisse Hewitt-Webster. It is executive produced by Doug Merrifield.Maggie Dela Paz has been writing about the movie and TV industry for more than four years now.

Read more:

comingsoonnet »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

'Candy Cane Lane' Images Get Eddie Murphy in the Christmas SpiritNew Candy Cane Lane images show Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross in a new holiday comedy that sees a deal with an elf go sideways at Christmas.

Candy Cane Lane: Amazon Releases First Photos for Eddie Murphy Christmas MovieAmazon debuts the first look at Eddie Murphy's new holiday adventure.

Candy Cane Lane: All About Eddie Murphy's First Holiday MovieAlex Portée is a senior trending reporter at TODAY Digital and is based in Los Angeles. She has previously published food and culture pieces for Vogue, New York Magazine, Netflix Queue and more.

'Candy Cane Lane' Trailer: Eddie Murphy Debuts First Christmas FilmEddie Murphy is getting in the holiday spirit with the first trailer for 'Candy Cane Lane,' a Amazon Prime Video release.

Eddie Murphy Causes Christmas Chaos in 'Candy Cane Lane' TrailerEddie Murphy stars in Prime Video's holiday comedy Candy Cane Lane with Jillian Bell and Tracee Ellis Ross. Watch the trailer here.

Candy Cane Lane Trailer: Eddie Murpy, Tracee Ellis Ross Star in ComedyThe actor-comedian's first holiday film, which hits Prime Video in December, also marks a reunion with director Reginald Hudlin and producer Brian Grazer for the first time since 1992's 'Boomerang.'