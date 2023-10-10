Candy Cane Lane: Amazon Releases First Photos for Eddie Murphy Christmas Movie

Comedy icon Eddie Murphy is teaming up with Amazon and reuniting with Boomerang director Reginald Hudlin for a brand new holiday adventure. Candy Cane Lane, which debuts on Prime Video on December 1st, stars Murphy as a man names Chris, who is on a mission to win his neighborhood's holiday decorating competition.

On Tuesday, Amazon released the teaser poster for Candy Cane Lane, as well as several first-look images from the upcoming original movie. The photos feature plenty of Murphy, along with co-star Tracee Ellis Ross, who plays Chris' wife.

Don’t elf around with holiday magic. Candy Cane Lane premieres December 1. pic.twitter.com/eQKd0YiLsu — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) October 10, 2023 The cast of Candy Cane Lane also includes Jillian Bell, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Ken Marino, Nick Offerman, Robin Thede, Chris Redd, Genneya Walton, Madison Thomas, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Lombardo Boyar, D.C. Young Fly, Danielle Pinnock, Timothy Simons, Riki Lindhome, and Stephen Tobolowski. headtopics.com

