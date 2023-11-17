Candlelight Vigil Raises Awareness for Homeless Teenagers in Anchorage

Ryna Lealai, a youth advocate at Covenant House Alaska , shares her story at a candlelight vigil in downtown Anchorage to raise awareness about homeless teenagers . She recounts her own experience of seeking help from the shelter at the age of 17, leaving her abusive family with only the clothes on her back. Despite the cold, she kept walking, finding warmth in the hope for a better future.

The vigil aims to shed light on the needs of this vulnerable group and the importance of providing them with not just shelter, but also love and encouragement





