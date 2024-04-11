Candidates Emerge to Replace Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough

There are expected to be a host of candidates vying to replace Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough after she died Sunday night. A temporary replacement will be chosen soon. The Cook County Democratic Party is preparing to select a temporary replacement before a special election is held to fill the seat in November.

Fourth Ward Alderman Lamont Robinson is emerging as one of the early frontrunners, in part because of his close connections to Cook County Board President and Democratic Party Chair Toni Preckwinkle. Other top candidates include Clayton Harris III, Kari Steele, Donna Miller, Stanley Moore, and State Senator Napoleon Harris

