Cancer Drug Shortage Crisis in the United States

Over about 6 months in 2023, cancer centers across the United States struggled to obtain more than a dozen oncology and supportive care drugs, including two mainstays of treatment: Cisplatin and carboplatin. Cancer centers have grappled with intermittent drug shortage s for several decades but "nothing rivaled this," said Elizabeth A. Guancial, MD, a medical oncologist at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, Sarasota, Florida.

Although the major shortage issues have eased since August 2023, anxiety surrounding the crisis has not."While no one wants this repeated, we have to acknowledge that given the complexity of the state of drug production and access," Guancial said, "this is something we will face again in the future.

