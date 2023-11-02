Canali, Citizens of Humanity Talk Raw Material Innovation for Fashion

But at this year’s WWD Apparel & Retail CEO Summit, it was clear companies may be focusing more on quality raw materials and a quality of consideration for what fashion can put back into the environment for all that it has taken.said, in the company’s effort to investigate its practices to see where it could improve on impact, he was reminded that durability and circularity are among the biggest drivers of positive change.

As part of Canali Care, a project the company launched earlier this year, Canali spent nearly two years doing life cycle assessments and digging into its organizational environmental footprint as well as its product environmental footprint, and found that as much as two-thirds of its carbon footprint comes from raw materials.

“Everybody is very much interested in finding a solution but…we have to team up in order to tackle this topic,” Canali said. Teaming up has long been in demand among those really pushing to find sustainable solutions in fashion as opposed to those with a slightly greater interest in being the one to find it. But still, too few companies and organizations are really working in conjunction.“We’re small relative to brands that I’ve worked with…so I think the biggest challenge is making sure we have a voice. Within our denim supply chain that’s fairly easy,” she said.

Things changed for her after one of Citizens of Humanity’s mill partners recommended she watch “Kiss the Ground,” a documentary featuring and narrated by Woody Harrelson, which finds that regenerating the world’s soils “can completely and rapidly stabilize Earth’s climate, restore lost ecosystems and create abundant food supplies,” according to the film’s website.

