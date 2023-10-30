Canadiens vs Golden Knights Betting Matchup & Odds Oct 30, 2023

The Vegas Golden Knights will try to increase their season-opening point streak to double-digits on Monday night when they host the Montreal Canadiens in Las Vegas.

Jack Eichel scored in the first round of the shootout and Logan Thompson, who had 36 saves in regulation, made it hold up with three more stops in the shootout, the final one coming with a glove save of a Kevin Fiala try.

The Golden Knights rallied from a 2-0 second-period deficit to keep their streak alive. Mark Stone gave Vegas its first lead, 3-2, with a power-play goal at the 6:26 mark of the third period when he roofed a one-timer from the right circle but the Kings, who pulled goalie Cam Talbot, came back to tie it with the extra attacker on Drew Doughty's blast from above the circles with 2:03 left. headtopics.com

"He made a good move," Thompson said."I think that was kind of a last-minute attempt because I think he had me beat there if I didn't stick the leg out. Luckily tonight, it just caught the toe of my pad and stayed out of the net."

He might have added depth. William Carrier tied it, 2-2, in the second period with his first goal of the season, the 18th different player on the Golden Knights to score a goal this season, which leads the NHL. headtopics.com

Montreal had also rallied from a 3-1 second-period deficit on Thursday to defeat visiting Columbus, 4-3, on Cole Caufield's overtime goal. "Obviously, it's not ideal to be in that spot all the time," Allen added."It's just a mindset I think. That's really all it is. It's finding ways (to win.) It could have been just as easy to quit after those two quick goals in the second (to give Winnipeg a 3-1 lead) and put our heads down and go the other way."Over is 4-1 in Canadiens last 5 games playing on 1 days rest.Golden Knights are 5-0 in their last 5 Monday games.

United States Headlines Read more: Covers »

Golden Knights take on the Canadiens following shootout victoryThe Vegas Golden Knights host the Montreal Canadiens after the Golden Knights knocked off the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 in a shootout. Read more ⮕

Montreal Canadiens vs Vegas Golden Knights Line MovementMontreal Canadiens vs Vegas Golden Knights Read more ⮕

Kings' struggles at home continue in shootout loss to Golden KnightsJack Eichel scores the lone goal in the shootout to lift the Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings. Read more ⮕

Eichel scores in SO as Golden Knights bounce back from first loss, beat Kings 4-3Jack Eichel scored the only goal in the shootout and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 to bounce back from their first loss of the season. Read more ⮕

Golden Knights vs Kings NHL Box ScoreVegas Golden Knights vs Los Angeles Kings NHL game box score for Oct 28, 2023. Read more ⮕

Eichel scores in SO as Golden Knights bounce back from first loss, beat Kings 4-3Jack Eichel scored the only goal in the shootout and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 to bounce back from their first loss of the season. Mark Stone, Michael Amadio and William Carrier all scored in regulation for the Golden Knights, who improved to 8-0-1 one night after a 4-3 overtime defeat to the Chicago Blackhawks. Read more ⮕