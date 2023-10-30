Canadian union Unifor ends strike after tentative deal with Stellantis

Canadian labor union Unifor called off a brief strike that began early on Monday after reaching a tentative agreement with Stellantis over a new labor contract covering more than 8,200 workers.

The union had commenced strikes at all Stellantis facilities in the country as talks over a new deal hit a roadblock despite the expiration of a strike deadline on Sunday midnight. North American union workers are seeking higher wages, better work-life balance and job upgrades. Unifor's bargaining team had prioritized discussions around support for its workers in the

"A tentative agreement has been reached with Stellantis ending strike action at all Unifor facilities," Unifor said in an email statement, without disclosing any more details. Stellantis was not immediately available for a comment.) union's negotiations in the United States. The UAW and Stellantis reached a tentative agreement on a new labor contract on Saturday. headtopics.com

The Canadian operations of the"Detroit Three" are much smaller than their U.S. setups, but all have critical factories in Canada.

