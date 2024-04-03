Canadian Twins Release New Pansy Boys Single 'Belt Loop' with Holy Collaboration

Canadian twins Joel and Kyle Curry claim to have called upon the Pop Gods when writing their new Pansy Boys single, “Belt Loop.” Indeed, the result of their holy collaboration checks all the boxes of a perfect pop tune, with movie quality melodrama like “falling in love with strangers” and a “horny undertone” to the hook: “One hand on my neck/ Two fingers through my belt loop,” they sing amongst sunny guitar strums.

This marks their first release in years, following 2020’s EP, and represents a post-pandemic refresh for the artists — one with more “spontaneity” and “joy” in their songwriting process. As they gear up for their self-described incoming “pop star era,” It's been a few years since you've released music. What happened during the break and how do you think it impacted the music you're putting out now? Truthfully, it seems like we experienced a bit of creative stagnancy during the pandemic and somewhat afterward

