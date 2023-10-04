Canadian publishers see traffic and revenue plunge as Meta blocks news over pay mandate

We found tickets to Geddy Lee from Rush’s 2023 book tourCanadian designer Peter Nygard lured victims into bedroom suite with handleless doors: prosecutors

The bill — dubbed Bill C-18, or the Online News Act — isn’t set to fully take effect until Dec. 19.

“Canadians can’t see any news on social media right now, including from international publications such as The New York Post,” Iwamura said.Meta yanked news from Canadian publishers from Facebook and Instagram in August after Canada approved legislation that calls on Big Tech firms to compensate domestic media outlets when they promote their news reports. headtopics.com

Elgie isn’t blaming Meta for his losses, and says it’s the Canadian government that’s at fault for not listening to Canadian news executives’ warnings that cracking down too hard on the tech companies would have grave repercussions.

“The premise of C-18 was flawed from the get-go, suggesting the platforms steal our content and give us nothing in return. This was false.” “This is not an easy fight, but it’s the right fight to the end because if you don’t have quality independent journalism, then your democracy erodes,” Trudeau said.Local Toronto news site Insauga.com said it’s “literally being completely handicapped from making revenue” after Meta blocked its news content from Facebook, where 30% of its traffic typically came from. headtopics.com

Smaller Canadian Publishers Suffer From Meta’s Move to Block NewsMeta’s decision has resulted in a sharp drop in traffic to some of Canada’s small and midsize online news sites.

