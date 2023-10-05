Canadian province proposes sweeping ban on public use of illegal drugs

to stop prosecuting people for carrying small amounts of heroin, meth, ecstasy, or crack cocaine, as part of an effort to fight an overdose crisis.

Proposed legislation would ban drug use in public and recreational spaces including building entrances, bus stops, playgrounds, parks, beaches and sports fields. "British Columbians overwhelmingly agree addiction is a health matter. At the same time, they're also concerned about open drug use in public spaces, especially near where kids play," premier David Eby said in a statement.

The legislation would allow police officers to ask a person using illegal drugs in public places to stop and go to an overdose prevention or supervised consumption site. British Columbia accounts for about a third of the 32,000 deaths due to overdose and trafficking nationally since 2016, according to official data. The province declared drug overdose a public health emergency that year.Witnesses and alleged victims of controversial internet personality Andrew Tate are being harassed and intimidated in an effort to silence them, their lawyers said on Thursday. headtopics.com

Read more:

Reuters »

British Columbia’s Tsilhqot’in First Nation publish new policy for mining, oil and gasThe policy states the Tsilhqot’in will “consider partnership and ownership opportunities with mining and exploration companies.”

Exclusive: 300 patients sue Columbia University over doctor's sexual abuseRobert Hadden was sentenced to 20 years in prison in July. More than 300 women allege the university and its hospitals enabled his sexual abuse for decades.

Down on the farm: Solid years in the minors for Providence’s Hickey, Columbia’s MyrickThe area is well represented in minor league baseball. Each week on Thursdays, News4JAX charted how local players did in minor league baseball. This is the final update this year.

Migrant Apprehensions in One Canadian Border Sector Surpass Prior 11 YearsSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Transgenderism: Report Says 602 Underage Canadian Girls Had Breasts Cut OffSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.