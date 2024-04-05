Canadian Native Aaliyah Edwards Shines for Connecticut in Final Four

Connecticut forward Aaliyah Edwards , a native of Canada, reflects on her journey from the NCAA Next Generation Showcase event to playing in her third Final Four . Edwards has been a standout player for Connecticut , averaging 17.

6 points and 9 rebounds per game.

