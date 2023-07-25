Canadian Dollar Struggles for Upside as Momentum Remains Limited

The Canadian Dollar is struggling to claim further upside against the US Dollar (USD) as momentum remains limited. Crude Oil is grinding sideways above $77.00, which is limiting CAD support. Investors are focusing on the Federal Reserve's latest Meeting Minutes, which revealed little new information and showed the FOMC's caution about future rates. The Fed remains committed to keeping rates high until inflation expectations decline. Canadian CPI inflation figures also missed expectations.





