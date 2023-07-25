HEAD TOPICS

Canadian Dollar Continues to Rise on Improved Sales Figures

FXStreetNews1 min.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is seeing additional gains on Wednesday, eking out an extension as broader markets chew on their recent bout of risk-on sentiment. Wholesale and business sales figures in Canada saw an improvement over forecasts, helping to bolster the Loonie. Meanwhile, declines in Crude Oil prices are keeping CAD gains on a tight leash.

Canadian Dollar, CAD, Gains, Sales Figures, Risk-On Sentiment, Wholesale, Business, Crude Oil

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is seeing additional gains on Wednesday, eking out an extension as broader markets chew on their recent bout of risk-on sentiment. Wholesale and business sales figures in Canada saw an improvement over forecasts, helping to bolster the Loonie. Meanwhile, declines in Crude Oil prices are keeping CAD gains on a tight leash.

United States Headlines

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLYFX: Canadian Dollar Outlook After BoC Stands Pat: USD/CAD, EUR/CAD, AUD/CAD CAD is testing the lower end of the past one-year range against USD after BoC governor last week indicated that interest rates may have peaked. What is the outlook for USD/ CAD , AUD/ CAD , and EUR/ CAD ?
Source: DailyFX | Read more »

FXSTREETNEWS: Canadian Dollar pinned to the bottom as US Dollar continues to march higherThe Canadian Dollar ( CAD ) continues to sink against the US Dollar (USD) as broad-market risk-off flows remain the overall theme for investors on Tuesd
Source: FXStreetNews | Read more »

FXSTREETNEWS: Canadian Dollar springboards off US NFP flop, extends gains despite CAD Unemployment Rate missThe Canadian Dollar ( CAD ) is seeing further upside against the US Dollar (USD) after a US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report that came in below expectations, printing at its lowest reading since February of 2021.
Source: FXStreetNews | Read more »

DAİLYFX: Canadian Dollar Outlook: BoC Minutes Unable to Propel CAD Ahead of Powell CAD prices look hesitant despite an aggressive tone shown via the BoC summary of deliberations last night. USD/ CAD preps for Fed speak at key resistance level.
Source: DailyFX | Read more »

DAİLYFX: Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Rally Seemingly Supported by Bearish Retail BetsThe Canadian Dollar is seemingly heading for the worst 2-week period since the middle of February. With retail traders becoming more bearish, will USD/ CAD continue higher from here?
Source: DailyFX | Read more »

DAİLYFX: Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD May Extend Breakout Amid Bearish Retail TradersThe Canadian Dollar weakened to its lowest point against the US Dollar since late May. Retail traders are now increasingly net-short USD/ CAD , offering a stronger bullish contrarian outlook.
Source: DailyFX | Read more »