Canadian Dollar Continues to Rise on Improved Sales Figures

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is seeing additional gains on Wednesday, eking out an extension as broader markets chew on their recent bout of risk-on sentiment. Wholesale and business sales figures in Canada saw an improvement over forecasts, helping to bolster the Loonie. Meanwhile, declines in Crude Oil prices are keeping CAD gains on a tight leash.
United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
DAİLYFX: Canadian Dollar Outlook After BoC Stands Pat: USD/CAD, EUR/CAD, AUD/CAD CAD is testing the lower end of the past one-year range against USD after BoC governor last week indicated that interest rates may have peaked. What is the outlook for USD/ CAD , AUD/ CAD , and EUR/ CAD ?
Source: DailyFX | Read more »
Source: FXStreetNews | Read more »
Source: FXStreetNews | Read more »
Source: DailyFX | Read more »
DAİLYFX: Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Rally Seemingly Supported by Bearish Retail BetsThe Canadian Dollar is seemingly heading for the worst 2-week period since the middle of February. With retail traders becoming more bearish, will USD/ CAD continue higher from here?
Source: DailyFX | Read more »
Source: DailyFX | Read more »