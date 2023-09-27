Canadian designer Peter Nygard lured victims into bedroom suite with handleless doors: prosecutors

Peter Nygard, 82, reportedly invited five women to his bedroom suite at his Toronto headquarters, where he forced himself on them, prosecutors alleged. Nygard, 82, has been accused of using his wealth, assets and status to convince four women and one minor into his top-floor bedroom suite under the false pretense that they were there to receive interviews or tours, prosecutors said during the...

Nygard, 82, has been accused of using his wealth, assets and status to convince four women and one minor into his top-floor bedroom suite under the false pretense that they were there to receive interviews or tours, prosecutors said during the trial Tuesday.

He allegedly sexually assaulted the women at different times and sometimes trapped and intoxicated them. “Within these walls, behind all the trappings of success and power, there is a bedroom suite with a giant bed, a stone jacuzzi, a bar, and doors — doors with no handle, doors with automatic, keypad-operated locks controlled by Peter Nygard,” Assistant Prosecution Attorney Ana Serban said during opening arguments.

The disgraced fashion mogul has pleaded not guilty to five counts of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement in alleged incidents dating back to the ’80s, ’90s and mid-2000s.

The disgraced fashion mogul has pleaded not guilty to five counts of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement in alleged incidents dating back to the ’80s, ’90s and mid-2000s.Canadian designer, Peter Nygard, 82, has been accused of using his wealth, assets, and status to convince four women and one minor into his top-floor bedroom suite under false pretenses they were there to receive interviews or tours, before assaulting them, prosecutors said during the trial Tuesday.Nygard’s suite was fashioned with handless doors that could only be opened using a keypad by the bed of the fashion executive (pictured with models in 2014).In one incident, the women’s fashion designer is accused of meeting a woman in her 20s on a flight to the Bahamas, where he wooed her and invited her to his estate on the island. She declined the offer, but after recognizing him later on, she called him and was invited to the Toronto headquarters, where she was invited for a job interview.

“It ends in his top-floor bedroom suite. She grows uncomfortable, she tries to leave. He tackles her onto the bed, puts his full body into it, pins her down on her back and tries to undress her, rips her clothing,” Serban said, painting the picture of the frightening assault.

Nygard allegedly digitally penetrated the woman and ripped her shirt with his teeth. The assault only stopped after he was informed his next appointment had arrived over the intercom system, the crown prosecutor alleged.

Another woman allegedly went to a Rolling Stones concert with the fashion man. Afterward, she was brought up to his bedroom suite and was told to make him a sandwich. After making him the meal, he allegedly screamed at her for being a tease and not going along with his advances, the court heard,