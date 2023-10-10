Canadian autoworkers on strike at three General Motors plants

Thousands of General Motors workers in Canada went on strike early Tuesday, exerting new pressure on the Detroit automaker already grappling with labor actions at home.

Unifor, which describes itself as Canada’s largest private-sector union, announced that 4,280 autoworkers at three GM plants walked off the job at midnight, citing disagreements over pay and benefits.

