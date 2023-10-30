Canadian auto union initiates national strike at Chrysler parent Stellantis

The new strikes in the Canadian province of Ontario affect two assembly plants that produce Chrysler's 300 sedan and Pacifica minivan and Dodge's Challenger and Charger muscle cars.Lana Payne celebrates on stage as Unifor, Canada's largest private-sector union, announce Payne as their new president to replace outgoing leader Jerry Dias in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Aug. 10, 2022.

The latter vehicles, produced at Stellantis' Brampton Assembly, are specifically notable, as the company is producing the final traditional V-8 models of the Dodge muscle cars ahead of production stopping at year's end.Unifor, which represents 18,000 Canadian workers at the Detroit automakers, took a more traditional approach to its negotiations than its U.S. counterpart.

That traditional patterned-bargaining approach runs counter to the UAW's new strategy of bargaining with all three automakers at once. The UAW has been gradually increasing the strikes since the work stoppages began after the sides failed to reach tentative agreements by Sept. 14. The targeted, or "stand-up," strikes are taking place instead of national walkouts. headtopics.com

