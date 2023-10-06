Canada jobs, wage gains blow away expectations, up chances for rate hike

The jobless rate stayed at 5.5% for a third consecutive month, Statistics Canada said. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a net gain of 20,000 jobs and for the unemployment rate to edge up to 5.6% from 5.5% in August.

"That employment report today really blew away market expectations. Wage growth is also beating market expectations," said Michael Greenberg, a portfolio manager for Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions.

The central bank, which has hiked rates 10 times in the past 18 months, has stressed that it will be hard to fully curb inflation if wages maintain their current patterns of rising between 4% and 5% annually. headtopics.com

"Wages are just going off the charts," Holt said. "With wage numbers like this and the fact that we haven't had a soft patch on core inflation measures in Canada like they've had in the U.S., I would think we're still in hike mode in October.

The Canadian dollar edged 0.1% lower to 1.3718 per greenback, or 72.90 U.S. cents, as U.S. job growth also beat expectations.Canada's labor market, supported by strong immigration, has been resilient even as the Bank of Canada raised its key overnight rate to a 22-year high of 5% to cool the economy. headtopics.com

Part-time employment growth, which has been outpacing a rise in full-time work this year, drove the gains in August with a net 48,000 positions added in the month, Statscan said.

