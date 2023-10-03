Canada elects first Black speaker of the House of Commons

Greg Fergus, Canada's newly elected speaker of the House, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, and Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre, left, in Ottawa on Tuesday. (Blair Gable/Reuters)Canada’s House of Commons voted in Greg Fergus as its first Black speaker on Tuesday, following the resignation of the previous speaker, who had invited a Nazi veteran to Parliament.

Fergus, a member of the Liberal Party representing Hull-Aylmer in Quebec, was elected as the 38th House speaker

Describing his new role as a "great honor," Fergus told House members that he hoped to show people that "politics is a noble profession." in Parliament and has held senior advisory roles in a number of ministries. He is the father of three adult children and has one grandson. Besides politics, his interests include running and jazz.

"Greg Fergus not only brings a wealth of experience to this role, he is the first Black Canadian to become Speaker of the House of Commons — an inspiration to all Canadians, especially younger generations who want to get involved in politics," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said

Fergus’s selection comes in the aftermath of an embarrassing controversy that made global headlines and drew wide condemnation. Last month, during a joint session of Parliament addressed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, then-Speaker Anthony Rota invited and honored Yaroslav Hunka, who was later revealed to be a Nazi veteran.Rota described the 98-year-old Hunka as a “hero” who fought for Ukrainian independence, prompting two standing ovations from lawmakers and a fist pump from Zelensky.

Jewish groups later pointed out Hunka’s Nazi affiliation, saying he had been a member of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division, a unit of the Nazi paramilitary force Waffen-SS, made up of ethnic Ukrainians.

Canada picks Greg Fergus as first Black House speakerHouse of Commons makes Liberal Party lawmaker the first Black Canadian to hold the powerful post after previous speaker quit over unknowingly inviting a former Nazi soldier to parliament.