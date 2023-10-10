Canada and the Netherlands take Syria to top UN court. They accuse Damascus of widespread torture

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Netherlands and Canada are taking Syria’s government to the United Nations’ highest court on Tuesday, accusing Damascus of massive human rights violations against its own people.

“Since 2011, Syrians have been tortured, murdered, sexually assaulted, forcibly disappeared and subjected to chemical weapon attacks on a mass scale,” the Netherlands and Canada said when they launched the case at the International Court of Justice in June.

Two days of hearings opening Tuesday focus on the Dutch and Canadian request for judges to issue an interim order for Syria to “immediately cease the torture and cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment of its people,” while the case proceeds through the world court, a process likely to take years. headtopics.com

Jarrah said in a statement the court “should urgently put in place measures to prevent further abuses against Syrians who continue to suffer under nightmarish conditions and whose lives are in serious jeopardy.

In their filing with the court, Canada and the Netherlands level the blame directly at Assad’s government. They argued that consistent uses of different torture methods at different locations throughout Syria “demonstrates the systematic and widespread nature of the practice, which extends from the highest levels of the Syrian government. headtopics.com

Orders by the court are legally binding, but are not always adhered to by countries involved in proceedings. Last year, the judges issued such an order in another case calling on Moscow to cease hostilities in Ukraine.

Canada and the Netherlands are accusing Assad’s administration of breaching the United Nations Convention Against Torture and argue that the convention’s conflict resolution mechanism gives the Hague-based court jurisdiction to hear the case. headtopics.com

