Can You Buy Powerball Tickets Online?

Many people who don't often play the lottery may consider throwing in a few bucks for their chance at some big cash. Between 1 and 69 for the white balls, along with one number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball. You can either select your numbers on a play slip or let the lottery terminal randomly pick for you. The jackpot is won by matching all five white balls, in any order, along with the red Powerball. But the odds of winning that grand prize are pretty terrible: 1 in 292.2 million.
Whether or not you're able to buy a Powerball ticket online depends on your location. If you don't live in one of those states, you may not be out of luck completely. There are third-party services, such as Jackpocket and theLotter, which allow players to order lottery tickets via a mobile app or website. Those companies go and buy the ticket on the player's behalf from a licensed retailer in their state, then upload an image of it on the app and securely store the physical ticket
