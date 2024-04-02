Can You Brush Your Teeth During a Boil Water Advisory? VERIFY

We VERIFY whether you can brush your teeth, wash dishes or shower during a boil water advisory, and if it’s safe to drink filtered water that isn’t boiled. Boil water advisories warn residents that they should not drink or consume tap water without boiling it first because of a risk for potential illness. A boil water advisory is typically issued when the water supply could be contaminated following an equipment failure, leaking or broken pipes, or insufficient disinfectant in the water supply.

Contaminated water could have bacteria such as shigella, viruses such as norovirus or parasites such as Cryptosporidium, according to the. Illnesses from these microbes, including diarrheal illnesses, can also be caused by eating raw or undercooked food and poor hand-washing. We’re VERIFYING several questions you might ask the next time there’s a boil water advisory in your area

