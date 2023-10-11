Can We Prevent Alzheimer's? Scientists Say New Tests and Treatments are 'a Game Changer'

For years, Alzheimer's conferences were like the obituary pages in the local newspaper: It's where clinicians and researchers in the field went to find out the names of the latest promising drugs to die. Between 1998 and 2017 alone, 146 clinical trials of new Alzheimer's drugs failed.

'We don't diagnose Alzheimer's disease until the brain is already deteriorated to the point of dysfunction in the form of memory impairment.

Report: Hispanic Americans greater risk Alzheimer'sReport: Hispanic Americans greater risk Alzheimer's

Menopause hot flashes may indicate higher risk of Alzheimer’s diseaseHot flashes experienced during sleep may be a biomarker of women at higher risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease, new research suggests.

Is the Eye the Window to Alzheimer’s?New AI tools could diagnose the disease with visual scans

Insight: Down syndrome families' fight for access to Alzheimer’s trials, treatmentsWhen Lianor da Cunha Hillerstrom of Lexington, Massachusetts, learned her now 9-year-old son Oskar had Down syndrome, she was concerned but not panicked.

Flu Shot Linked to 40 Percent Lower Alzheimer's RiskWe are reminded during this fall season that it's time to get our flu, RSV and COVID-19 shots. While immunization against infection may be the primary goal of these vaccinations, recent research finds one more reason to stay on top of these jabs. They might decrease the...

