Can UK Retail Investors Access U.S. Spot Bitcoin ETFs?

Following the launch of U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds in January 2024, UK retail investors may be wondering if they can now gain access to such products. The short answer to this question is no. However, this article aims to shed light on the current landscape for UK investors looking to gain exposure to bitcoin through investment vehicles, leveraging insights from recent developments and regulatory perspectives.

What is a spot Bitcoin ETF? Before delving into the specifics of UK investors' accessibility to U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs, it's essential to understand what these financial instruments are. Spot Bitcoin ETFs are investment vehicles designed to track the price of bitcoin directly and are traded on traditional stock exchanges. Unlike futures-based ETFs, spot Bitcoin ETFs are backed by the actual underlying cryptocurrency held by a custodian on behalf of investor

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheBlock__ / 🏆 464. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Shell’s Backing Away From Retail, Focusing On EV Charging — Selling 1,000 Fuel Retail LocationsClean Tech News & Views: EVs, Solar Energy, Batteries

Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 565. / 51 Read more »

Bitcoin halving hype: How retail investors can prepareBitcoin is still a relatively small commodity compared with other asset classes like equities or fixed income and isn’t immune to global macroeconomic factors like inflation and interest rates.

Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 562. / 51 Read more »

HSBC’s Gold Token Goes Live for Retail Investors in Hong KongIan Allison is an award-winning senior reporter at CoinDesk. He holds ETH.

Source: CoinDesk - 🏆 291. / 63 Read more »

Lithuania-Licensed Crypto Bank Meld to Offer Tokenized RWAs to Retail InvestorsJamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

Source: CoinDesk - 🏆 291. / 63 Read more »

Bitcoin ETFs' Hot Start Seems Largely Driven by Retail InvestorsHelene is a New York-based reporter covering Wall Street, the rise of the spot bitcoin ETFs and crypto exchanges. She is also the co-host of CoinDesk's Markets Daily show. Helene is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program and has appeared on CBS News, YahooFinance and Nasdaq TradeTalks. She holds BTC and ETH.

Source: CoinDesk - 🏆 291. / 63 Read more »

USD/CAD drifts lower to 1.3470, investors await US Retail Sales dataThe USD/CAD pair trades in negative territory for a second consecutive day during the early Asian session on Thursday.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »