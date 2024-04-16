Can the Estate of a Mass Murderer Claim Copyright Over Handwritten Confession?

Can the estate of a mass murderer assert a posthumous copyright claim over the killer’s handwritten confession ? A Nashville judge is expected to weigh that issue today as part of a public records lawsuit against the city and its police department seeking the release of Audrey Elizabeth Hale ’s manifesto in connection with the Covenant Christian School massacre. When Hale died, her parents transferred her estate to her victims' families.
Multiple lawsuits have asked the courts to force the government to release the document, arguing that Hale was the only suspect and noting that she died at the scene when responding officers neutralized her on the school’s second floor. 'Obviously there's no pending investigation,' Pierce told Fox News Digital. 'It's been 13 months, and they've always said the only person involved is the shooter who died at the scene.
Several pages believed to have come from the document leaked in November. However, the lawsuits are seeking the full extent of Hale's writings. Critics have questioned the government's motive behind continued delays in its release.
Estate Mass Murderer Copyright Claim Handwritten Confession Nashville Judge Public Records Lawsuit Audrey Elizabeth Hale Manifesto Covenant Christian School Massacre
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »
Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »
Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »
Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »
Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »