Can President Biden negotiate with "MAGA Mike"?

Can President Joe Biden negotiate with a man whose nickname is "MAGA Mike"? Biden is in San Francisco for a series of meetings this week as Congress works to avoid a government shutdown on Friday. While a continuing resolution through at least January is looking like a likely solution, at some point, Biden will have to find points of agreement with House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA).

IS NIKKI HALEY THE BIG WINNER OF TIM SCOTT SUSPENDING HIS PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN? "House Republicans had an opportunity to engage in a productive, bipartisan appropriations process, but instead are wasting time with partisan bills that cut domestic spending to levels well below the Fiscal Responsibility Act agreement and endanger critical services for the American people," Biden's Office of Management and Budget said in threatening to veto a pair of GOP-led appropriations bills. Funding the government via regular appropriations bills rather than massive end-of-year omnibus legislation is a top priority for hard-line House Republican

