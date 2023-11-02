Can police in Texas open a package just dropped off in my mailbox? Here’s what the law says

Evidence that is obtained as the result of an illegal search, without a search warrant or violating a person’s reasonable expectation of privacy, generally cannot be used as evidence in a court of law.Police officers have the right to search your mail if they are granted a search warrant, an order that is signed by a judge that gives police officers the right to search a specific place for specific objects or materials for a criminal investigation.
To have a search warrant issued, the officer must show that probable cause exists — some basis for the belief that evidence is connected with a crime on the property or premises. The search warrant can only be established if there was probable cause to look through the mail, and it was granted by a judge or magistrate.Even without a warrant, there are certain situations that still allow the police to read through your mail.
While opening the mail is illegal, reading the outside of the envelope is not. The FBI can legally track a suspect’s whereabouts by using the mail that is being sent to or from them, by using the information on the outside.
Another circumstance would be if there was a threat within the mail system. Police are also allowed to open packages deemed suspicious by FedEx or UPS without a warrant, and then search the package for any illegal contraband.
