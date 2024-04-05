Can India Challenge China as Asia's Tech Powerhouse?

In the latest episode of CNBC Tech's "Beyond the Valley" podcast, Tom Chitty and Arjun Kharpal discuss whether India can challenge China as Asia's tech powerhouse . India has sought to woo foreign tech companies and has been successful with giants like Apple increasing their presence in the country. Meanwhile, foreign firms are looking to diversify away from China as tensions between Washington and Beijing increase.

India is looking to boost areas such as high-tech electronics and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as support its burgeoning yet challenged startup scene

