Can Getting a Massage Improve Mental Health?

, but it may play a role in improving mental health for some.References

Ahmadi, R., Rahimi-Jafari, S., Olfati, M., Javaheripour, N., Emamian, F., Ghadami, M. R., & Sepehry, A. A. (2022). Insomnia and post-traumatic stress disorder: A meta-analysis on interrelated association (n=57,618) and prevalence (n=573,665)., 104850.

Cheraghbeigi, N., Modarresi, M., Rezaei, M., & Khatony, A. (2019). Comparing the effects of massage and aromatherapy massage with lavender oil on sleep quality of cardiac patients: a randomized controlled trial.35Collinge, W., Kahn, J., & Soltysik, R. (2012). Promoting reintegration of National Guard veterans and their partners using a self-directed program of integrative therapies: a pilot study.Jong, M., Ljadas, K., Englund, E., Jong, M. C., & Appelberg, J. (2016). Feasibility and Effects of Touch Massage and Nurse Led Sleep Counselling in the Treatment of Primary Insomnia.5Jabraeili, M., Mirghafourvand, M., Montazeri, M., & Farshi, M. R. (2023).

Read more:

PsychToday »

Kevin Spacey Sued by Masseur for Forcing Groin MassageKevin Spacey is being sued by a masseur who claims the actor forced him to grab his genitals.

I Used These Portable Air Compression Sleeves for Calf Massages Almost Every Night While Marathon TrainingGet an on-demand calf massage anywhere, anytime.

With career as city attorney winding down, Elliott proposes sweeping changes to improve San Diego governanceHer unsolicited recommendations include changes to the city auditor's office, ethics commission and more

How to Improve Your Critical Thinking SkillsTraditional tools and new technologies.

Blazers Asked Damian Lillard To Sit Final 10 Games To Improve Lottery OddsBlazers Asked Damian Lillard To Sit Final 10 Games To Improve Lottery Odds - RealGM Wiretap

OPINION: Let’s improve civic discourse in AlaskaBy demonstrating how knowledge of history can inform and improve current public policy debate, we hope to raise the level of discussion.

, but it may play a role in improving mental health for some.References

Ahmadi, R., Rahimi-Jafari, S., Olfati, M., Javaheripour, N., Emamian, F., Ghadami, M. R., & Sepehry, A. A. (2022). Insomnia and post-traumatic stress disorder: A meta-analysis on interrelated association (n=57,618) and prevalence (n=573,665)., 104850.

Cheraghbeigi, N., Modarresi, M., Rezaei, M., & Khatony, A. (2019). Comparing the effects of massage and aromatherapy massage with lavender oil on sleep quality of cardiac patients: a randomized controlled trial.35Collinge, W., Kahn, J., & Soltysik, R. (2012). Promoting reintegration of National Guard veterans and their partners using a self-directed program of integrative therapies: a pilot study.Jong, M., Ljadas, K., Englund, E., Jong, M. C., & Appelberg, J. (2016). Feasibility and Effects of Touch Massage and Nurse Led Sleep Counselling in the Treatment of Primary Insomnia.5Jabraeili, M., Mirghafourvand, M., Montazeri, M., & Farshi, M. R. (2023). The effect of massage on cortisol level in infants: A systematic review and meta-analysis.Li, H., Zhao, M., Shi, Y., Xing, Z., Li, Y., Wang, S., & Sun, J. (2019). The effectiveness of aromatherapy and massage on stress management in nurses: a systematic review.Mahdizadeh, M., Jaberi, A. A., & Bonabi, T. N. (2019). Massage therapy in management of occupational stress in emergency medical services staffs: a randomized controlled trial.

International journal of therapeutic massage & bodyworkSimão, S., Höring, A. C., Lima, B. D. O., Silva, N. C. D. O. V., & Alfieri, F. M. (2021). Immediate effect of quick massage on muscle tension and pressure pain threshold.Souza, T. P. B., Souza-Talarico, J. N. D., Kuba, G., & Turrini, R. N. T. (2019). Awakening cortisol response and perceived stress decrease after quick massage intervention in nursing professionals.