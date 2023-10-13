Can Erik Karlsson deliver another Stanley Cup to Pittsburgh?

were going to do something dramatic in the offseason after missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in 16 seasons. The team's management, including new president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas, would occasionally let Crosby in on their plans during the summer, including potential trade targets.
"We felt we needed a legitimate top-four defenseman. We felt like that was a priority that we needed to address in order to put our team in a better position to contend," he said."I didn't envision acquiring the Norris Trophy winner. I didn't see that one coming. For me to sit here and say, 'Yeah, I expect to get a player like Erik Karlsson' ...
For Crosby, Karlsson wasn't just a fierce opponent. For whatever reason, they clicked on a personal level, despite never having been teammates. Letang, 36, remains one of the NHL's best puck-moving defensemen, and skated 24:51 per game last season in 64 appearances. Karlsson arrives having tallied 101 points in 82 games to win the Norris, skating 25:37 per contest.
Because this isn't the first time Erik Karlsson has walked into a new dressing room to find a stall occupied by a franchise defenseman.During their four seasons together in San Jose, there was a cottage industry of speculation about their relationship off the ice, to the point where Karlsson was asked about it three minutes into his introductory press conference in Pittsburgh.
"We're well aware of the experience that went on in San Jose," the coach said."We've been very proactive with discussions with both Erik and Kris about how we're going to try to utilize both of them and set them both up for success.
"I don't have a whole lot of questions personally as to how Erik is going to fit on the power play with the group," Dubas said."Erik's the type of player who instinctually is going to make it fit and work. Everyone is not going to have to adjust to him. He's going to get the most out of others as he facilitates.