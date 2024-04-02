Can Dogecoin Reach $0.30 in April?

Dogecoin (DOGE) has been on a tear lately, leaving investors and analysts scrambling to predict just how high the coin can climb. After an eye-catching rally last week that saw DOGE surge over 35% in four days, the question on everyone’s mind is: can Dogecoin keep this momentum going and hit $0.30 in April?Before we explore the possibilities for Dogecoin’s future, let’s take a closer look at where the coin stands right now.Last Thursday, DOGE managed to close above the crucial $0.

20 level, but it has been struggling to maintain that position ever since.However, despite this setback, DOGE still managed to secure its highest weekly close since November 2021 – a testament to the coin’s impressive recent performance. Looking at the daily chart, Dogecoin now appears to be heading toward its 20-day exponential moving average (EMA), which could potentially serve as a key support level.So, can Dogecoin reach the elusive $

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Crypto_Potato / 🏆 568. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mysterious 134 Million DOGE Purchase Spotted on Robinhood as Price Falls 12%Over 134 million Dogecoin grabbed by anonymous DOGE whale, who now holds 2+ million DOGE

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

Dogecoin Price Suddenly Jumps 8%: April DOGE Rally Imminent?Dogecoin surges by 8%, sparking speculation of imminent April rally amid regulatory nods toward mainstream acceptance

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

Dogecoin Price Outlook: Can DOGE Hit $0.30 in April and How High Can Dogecoin20 Go?Crypto Blog

Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »

Dogecoin (DOGE) 96% Whale Volume Boost Hints Something Big Is ComingDogecoin (DOGE) whale volume tops $5.2B, will this trigger price surge?

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

DOGE Price Skyrockets as Musk Breaks Silence on Dogecoin for Tesla PaymentsDogecoin (DOGE) sees meteoric rise as Elon Musk hints at potential Tesla payments

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

Dogecoin Surpasses Cardano by Market Cap Yet AgainDogecoin (DOGE) is now ahead of Cardano (ADA) once again

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »