Can Chelsea Gray guide Aces to back-to-back WNBA titles? - ESPN

Michael Voepel covers the WNBA, women's college basketball, and other college sports for espnW. Voepel began covering women's basketball in 1984, and has been with ESPN since 1996.

She jokes now that while her wife handles"just about everything else," Gray is the primary cook in their home. Turkey meatballs are one of her specialties. Gray was the missing ingredient for the Aces when she joined them as a free agent in 2021. The Aces had three former No. 1 draft picks inwas a full circle moment for Gray, who was drafted by the Sun in 2014.Gray was WNBA Finals MVP last season and hopes to lead the Aces to a repeat.

But in the 2014 draft, Connecticut took Gray with the 11th pick, and she sat out that season rehabbing. She averaged 6.9 points and 2.7 assists as a reserve with the Sun in 2015.and Alana Beard taught me so much," Gray said."Things like how to think ahead, knowing the scout, how to approach each game and how to prepare for the playoffs. headtopics.com

"She's one of the most competitive people I know," Hammon said."You feel really good when Chelsea is on your team. Big games, big moments, we know she gets on these out-of-the-world runs. "You have to have great vision, but if you don't have the personnel to go with it, it won't work," Gray said."You'll see a lot of turnovers stack up. But I also think with maturity comes some freedom. I have with a coach who trusts me. Like, she's seen how many times a behind-the-back pass is successful vs. not.

Gray is many years past the uncertainty she felt coming into the league. Yet those times haven't completely dimmed. In some ways, they still motivate Gray.

Read more:

espn »

Aces' Kelsey Plum jabs at Tom Brady for WNBA Finals appearanceKelsey Plum had a playoff career-high game to start off the WNBA Finals, but the cherry on top was to do it in front of her favorite athlete Tom Brady.

Aces to host the Liberty on WednesdayThe Las Vegas Aces will play host to the New York Liberty. The teams meet for the seventh time this season. Las Vegas is 19-1 at home, and New York is 17-3 on the road.

How Becky Hammon, Aces draw inspiration from the 2014 Spurs - ESPNLike the Spurs' 2014 championship team, Becky Hammon wants her Aces to continue to be unselfish and rally around one another in the WNBA Finals.

Aces, Liberty set Game 1 viewership record for WNBA FinalsThe WNBA Finals' super-team showdown is paying ratings dividends.

Aces, Liberty set Game 1 viewership record for WNBA FinalsThe WNBA Finals' super-team showdown is paying ratings dividends.

Twins vs. Astros prediction: Sonny Gray has big opportunity in ALDS Game 3Sonny Gray takes the ball at home with a chance to give the Twins a series lead.