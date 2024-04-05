Can Caitlin Clark deliver against UConn in Final Four?

The biggest draw in March has been Caitlin Clark and with potentially two games left in her illustrious career, can the Hawkeyes superstar come up with the goods vs. UConn? Find out what our Final Four picks say below! The Iowa Hawkeyes superstar guard is stuffing the stat sheeting during the women’s NCAA Tournament, averaging 32 points, seven rebounds, and 10 assists en route to a Final Four showdown with the UConn Huskies tonight.
Heading into this matchup, sportsbook operators are reporting one-sided support for Clark in every player prop market: Over points. Over rebounds. Over assists. Over 3-pointers. If books offered a prop on Clark’s cups of Gatorade consumed, people would be blindly betting the Over with both fists. And after she blew the bulk of her prop markets out of the water in the Elite Eight win over LSU (41 points, 12 assists, seven rebounds, and nine triples), can you blame bettors for banking on another big night from Clark? Nop
Caitlin Clark Iowa Hawkeyes NCAA Tournament Final Four Uconn Basketball
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »
Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »
Source: RealGM - 🏆 580. / 51 Read more »
Source: WTHRcom - 🏆 329. / 59 Read more »
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »