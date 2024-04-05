Can Caitlin Clark deliver against UConn in Final Four?

The biggest draw in March has been Caitlin Clark and with potentially two games left in her illustrious career, can the Hawkeyes superstar come up with the goods vs. UConn? Find out what our Final Four picks say below! The Iowa Hawkeyes superstar guard is stuffing the stat sheeting during the women’s NCAA Tournament, averaging 32 points, seven rebounds, and 10 assists en route to a Final Four showdown with the UConn Huskies tonight.

Heading into this matchup, sportsbook operators are reporting one-sided support for Clark in every player prop market: Over points. Over rebounds. Over assists. Over 3-pointers. If books offered a prop on Clark’s cups of Gatorade consumed, people would be blindly betting the Over with both fists. And after she blew the bulk of her prop markets out of the water in the Elite Eight win over LSU (41 points, 12 assists, seven rebounds, and nine triples), can you blame bettors for banking on another big night from Clark? Nop

Caitlin Clark Iowa Hawkeyes NCAA Tournament Final Four Uconn Basketball

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Covers / 🏆 341. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Why Iowa's Caitlin Clark is playing against — and not for — UConn in Final FourIowa star Caitlin Clark wasn't recruited by her beloved Connecticut Huskies, whose legendary coach, Geno Auriemma, said he had already committed to Paige Bueckers.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Caitlin Clark vs. Paige Bueckers: How stars of Iowa, UConn compare ahead of Final Four matchupTwo of college basketball's marquee stars will face off in the 2024 Final Four. Here's what to know about Iowa's Caitlin Clark vs. UConn's Paige Bueckers.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

UConn vs. Iowa odds, prediction: March Madness Women's Final Four picks, best betsIowa and Caitlin Clark are favored against UConn and Paige Bueckers in the Final Four.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Caitlin Clark Was Disappointed UConn Never Recruited HerCaitlin Clark Was Disappointed UConn Never Recruited Her - RealGM Wiretap

Source: RealGM - 🏆 580. / 51 Read more »

Caitlin Clark of Iowa is the AP Player of the Year in women's hoops for the 2nd straight seasonIowa Hoops: Why the UConn matchup is personal for Caitlin Clark, Payton Sandfort Declares for NBA

Source: WTHRcom - 🏆 329. / 59 Read more »

UConn's Geno Auriemma explains why he didn't recruit Caitlin ClarkCaitlin Clark was the fourth-rated player in the high school class of 2020, but UConn's Geno Auriemma had other players in mind that year.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »