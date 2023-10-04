Can Avalanche’s friend.tech-inspired StarsArena push AVAX price to $12?

AVAX price currently hovers around $10 with an upside potential. The launch of StarsArena, a crypto-based social media application similar to friend.tech, has investors flooding in. This frenzy could be a strong tailwind that propels the altcoin higher. ove could trigger a buying spree from incoming users, kickstarting a rally for the underlying token.

AVAX price currently hovers around $10 with an upside potential. The launch of StarsArena, a crypto-based social media application similar to friend.tech, has investors flooding in. This frenzy could be a strong tailwind that propels the altcoin higher. ove could trigger a buying spree from incoming users, kickstarting a rally for the underlying token. Also read:Avalanche Network introduces Firewood upgrade amid declining on-chain activity,AVAXholders uncertain StarsArena becomes Avalanche ecosystem’s favorite social media application StarsArena, a social media application built on the Avalanche ecosystem, has attracted more than 10,000 users in less than two weeks. In the last 48 hours, the volume grew from $353,000 to $2.1 million, while the number of transactions spiked from nearly 68,000 to 248,000. In terms of the Unique Active Wallets, StarsArena has become the top decentralized application (dapp), overtaking the likes of Stargate, Trader Joe and others, whose volumes hover in tens of millions of dollars. DappRadar The StarsArena social volume shows upticks in late August and early September. In August and September, the social volume spikes of AVAX coincided with that of StarsArena. Still, at the time of writing, AVAX’s social volume is higher than the social media application, which denotes a shift in the narrative. AVAX social volume Since the application uses AVAX as the native token, traders are likely front-running the hype by buying AVAX. Rightfully so, the on-chain volume of AVAX has hit 209 million, well above its 30-day average of 131 million. AVAX on-chain volume Read more:99% ofAVAXholders are in loss ahead of nearly $100 million token unlock AVAX price clears key hurdle AVAX price has cleared the $10 psychological level by producing a daily candlestick close above it. This move has created an accumulation zone, extending from $9.23 to $9.84. A pullback into this area will be an opportunity for sidelined buyers that could trigger a 15% bounce to the intermediate hurdle of $11.38. But the target where traders can book profits is $12.29, which is the midpoint of the 46% crash that AVAX price witnessed between July 14 and September 25. In a highly bullish case, AVAX price could tag $13.17 and $13.80, which are key take profit levels as well. AVAX/USDT 1-day chart On the other hand, if AVAX price fumbles the flip of the $10 psychological level as a support floor, it would signal that bulls are hesitant. A daily candlestick close below the accumulation zone’s lower limit of $9.23, will invalidate the bullish thesis. In such a case, AVAX price could crash nearly 7% and revisit the September 25 swing low at $8.61.

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

Avalanche Network introduces Firewood upgrade amid declining on-chain activity, AVAX holders uncertainAvalanche Network will soon get an upgrade known as 'Firewood,' which is an efficient system for storage of Merkalized blockchain state. Ava Labs anno

XRP Jumps 4% Following Another Ripple Win Against SEC, BTC Stalls Above $27K (Market Watch)XRP and AVAX are among the best performers on a daily scale now.

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Solana & Avalanche – American Wrap 03 OctoberBitcoin Lightning Network capacity falling to a 14-month low should not worry BTC investors Before Bitcoin Ordinals and BRC-20, the world’s first cryp

From the Avalanche down, there's 'never an easy night' in the NHL's Central DivisionThe NHL's stacked Central Division has the Stanley Cup favorite in Colorado and a team on the rise in Dallas coming off a trip to the Western Conference final.

Colorado Avalanche are favorites to reclaim the Stanley Cup but secondary scoring under scrutinyThis year's team has plenty of positives, which is why the Avalanche are a favorite to hoist the Stanley Cup for a second time in three seasons.

FriendTech rival Stars Arena fuels Avalanche transaction surgeSocialFi app Stars Arena has helped boost Avalanche C-chain network transactions. It leads in daily active users on the Avalanche network.