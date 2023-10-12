Can a Trump-Biden rematch be derailed?

of the 2024 presidential primaries and general elections, that’s the news: There’s nothing new in either the Republican primary or in potential general-election match-ups.So why’s that news? Well, that the contest remains unchanged in broad strokes means that efforts to reshape it both from Republican challengers and from Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are proving or may prove to be unsuccessful.

Donald Trump still has the support of 6 in 10 Republicans, just as he still has a wide national lead in. Haley had good performances in the first two Republican debates, and it was only good enough to lift her from 5 percent nationally to 10 percent. Florida Gov.

So let's assume that the 2024 presidential contest comes down to Trump against President Biden — the contest that most polls have predicted for the past six months (at least) and a contest that would be a rematch of the election that brought Biden to the White House in the first place.

Usefully, the Fox News poll also asked people to evaluate a contest in which Biden and Trump were joined by Kennedy, running as an independent. The news here is that the contest isn’t newly reshaped: It’s still a Trump-Biden tie.Independents, perennially less interested in electoral politics, shifted a lot of their support to Kennedy, drawing a bit more from Trump (22 points vs. 13 for Biden).

We should admittedly not administer an inordinate amount of consideration to this equation. You are sitting here reading an article about the 2024 election and considering graphs of support for a poll taken 13 months before the contest; you therefore probably have a relatively nuanced view of Kennedy and his candidacy.

Let’s assume, for the moment, that the race continues to plod forward as these numbers suggest: Trump vs. Biden, Kennedy hollering barely audible complaints from the outside. There is an additional important factor elevated in the Fox News poll: Voters feel much more urgency about a Biden-Trump race than if Biden were to miraculously be pitted against DeSantis or Haley.

