Can A.I. be your pocket therapist?

Imagine a chatbot that lacks the capacity to feel emotions, asking its human patient, "How do you feel about that?" It could soon be a reality for patients seeking mental health care , depending on the path they choose. For some, perhaps, it already is. The rise of A.I. in recent years has forever transformed the human experience – infiltrating the workforce, helping design new products and even aiding physicians by recognizing certain ailments before humans might notice them on their own.

Now some A.I. platforms are promoting software that claims to be your pocket therapist, but it invites questions – does the technology have the capacity to connect with humans as other humans might? Can support be tailored to each individual? Can it tackle more complex or even life-threatening emotional needs? Or could people misuse such technology to self-diagnose or avoid professional care in the long run

