Campus antisemites are vile but administrators who protect them are just as complicit

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce aren't just having a good time — they're bringing America togetherRussell Brand: Big Tech plays judge, jury and executioner before a trial againAfter another week of frenzied Jew-hatred on our nation’s college campuses, the question should not be what to do about the people who hate Jews but what the reaction should be from people who don’t.

If the bureaucrats in charge truly recognized the distress and pain felt by Jewish students as their classmates celebrated the massacre of Jews in Israel, they’d take steps to ensure those involved in the pro-mass-murder light show are penalized.

Meanwhile, students at Brown University marched and chanted, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” which, for those unclear, is a call to dismantle Israel. The chant is widely understood to be a call for genocide or ethnic cleansing, since it isn’t just about changing the name of the country but ridding the area of Jews entirely.Oddly, the discussion now is moving to whether the people who are making Jews fear for their safety should face repercussions. headtopics.com

Should future employers know that you called for the extinction of Jews or threatened Jewish kids in the school library?Universities have spent years talking about “harmful language,” “microaggressions” and “safe spaces” — and punishing students for all kinds of speech.

Kids were kicked out of school or had their acceptances rescinded for words they used before they ever got to college.Yet somehow these places of festering censorship have now fallen silent about explicit threats to Jewish students, citing their concern for protecting free-speech rights.calling for the ethnic cleansing of Jews and the microaggressions are pretty macro headtopics.com

, schools can’t just hide behind the First Amendment or weak slogans about what does or does not have a home on campus.There simply will always be people who hate Jews.

