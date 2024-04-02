Campaign Group Runs Negative Ads During Trump's Speeches in Wisconsin and Michigan

A campaign group has booked digital and TV ad time to run negative ads during former President Trump's speeches in Wisconsin and Michigan. The ads feature a former Trump voter complaining about the Republican and the Jan.

6 Capitol riot, stating that they will vote for Joe Biden instead. The goal of the campaign is to help keep Wisconsin and Michigan in Democratic control.

