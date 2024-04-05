Camilo & Carin León Release New Salsa Song 'Una Vida Pasada'

Camilo & Carin León , “Una Vida Pasada” (Sony Music Latin/Hecho A Mano) Leave it to Camilo to get Carin Leon to sing salsa music for the first time. In “Una Vida Pasada,” the Colombian pop star and the música mexicana sensation (who previously collaborated on “Ni Me Debes, Ni Te Debo”) sing about a love so strong that comes from a past life , but unfortunately, can’t be together.

“Tell me why if we were meant for each other/ How do you pretend to forget the love of you life?” they ask in part of the lyrics. Musically, the song is a captivating salsa, where Camilo even flaunts his trombone-playing skills. “Una Vida Pasada” is part of Camilo’s experimental three-track EP , where he also dips his toes in the pambiche merengue genre (“Autodiagnóstico”) and traditional vallenato (“En Tus Sueños o En Los Míos”

Camilo Carin León Salsa Music Love Past Life EP

