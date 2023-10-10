A 2-year-old girl is the second person in Cambodia to die of bird flu this week, and the third this year, the country’s Health Ministry has announced. Laboratory tests confirmed that the girl, who lived in the southeastern province of Prey Veng, died Monday with H5N1 avian influenza, the ministry said in a statement.

” The United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last month that bird flu outbreaks were on the rise globally, with more than 21,000 outbreaks across the world between 2013 and 2022. Bird flu only rarely infects humans.

Read more:

sdut »

The 100 (2014) | ScreenRantThe 100 is a sci-fi post-apocalyptic TV series set ninety-seven years after a nuclear war has destroyed civilization. When a spaceship housing humanity's lone survivors send one hundred juvenile delinquents back to Earth in hopes of possibly re-populating the planet, they discover that Earth is still inhabited. Now constantly in a state of power flux with warring clans, cannibals, and mountain-dwellers, the juveniles must attempt to survive while re-establishing contact with the Ark.

Mayor Johnston announces $350,000 plan to revitalize downtown Denver in response to dwindling foot trafficÓscar A. Contreras is a Murrow-nominated journalist who has been writing for the E.W. Scripps Company since January 2014.

The 1918 flu pandemic didn’t kill large numbers of healthy people in their prime, CU Boulder study suggestsÓscar A. Contreras is a Murrow-nominated journalist who has been writing for the E.W. Scripps Company since January 2014.

US: Nissan BEV Sales Hit 9-Year High In Q3 2023Nissan all-electric car sales surged by 376 percent year-over-year to 6,074, which is the highest quarterly result since Q4 2014.

US: Nissan BEV Sales Hit 9-Year High In Q3 2023Nissan all-electric car sales surged by 376 percent year-over-year to 6,074, which is the highest quarterly result since Q4 2014.

Opinion: Why I risk death to run with the bullsBill Hillmann writes that despite his brush with death in 2014 while running with the bulls in Pamplona, Spain, the centuries old tradition, he says, “is a huge part of me.”