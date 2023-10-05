Calvin and Hobbes Creator Bill Watterson Is About to Return With The Mysteries

Bill Watterson, the cartoonist behind the beloved Calvin and Hobbes comic strip, has been almost completely off the radar since the last newspaper comic of the series ran in 1995. However, there are signs that this reclusive genius isn't completely content with living a normal life outside of the spotlight.

What is The Mysteries you ask? Well, The Mysteries is a book by a mysterious man that's full of...mystery.

"In a fable for grown-ups by cartoonist Bill Watterson, a long-ago kingdom is afflicted with unexplainable calamities. Hoping to end the torment, the king dispatches his knights to discover the source of the mysterious events. Years later, a single battered knight returns.""Watterson and caricaturist John Kascht worked together for several years in unusually close collaboration. headtopics.com

This collaboration is also interesting given that Watterson is known for his outstanding artwork, so his choice to collaborate with Kascht is likely due to the unique qualities that his work can bring to the story.

According to Ideastream Public Media the story of the book centers around"our current climate crisis" and"our collective anxiety about the environment", which makes sense when you plug it into the official description. The article also notes that no pre-release copies were made available, so very few people know exactly what to expect. headtopics.com

